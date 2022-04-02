Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Costa Lanta Hotel Adult Only is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.
ココナッツパーム、成熟した木、在来植物の自然な色合いに囲まれたコスタランタホテルアダルトオンリーは、その自然環境を考慮して見事に設計されています。手付かずの砂と手付かずの海があり、宿泊施設は他の混雑したビーチから離れており、静かな休暇を過ごすことができます。ホテルの客室は、カバナと現代的な装飾が施された優れた客室で構成されており、すべての要素をブレンドして、環境に最大限にさらされながら周囲の静けさと美しさを保ちます。滞在中は、最も牧歌的な周辺の島々への日帰り旅行を楽しんだり、シュノーケリング、釣り、または無人島のビーチでのんびりと過ごすことができます。手入れの行き届いた宿泊施設と優れた設備を備えたコスタランタホテルアダルトオンリーは、絶妙な滞在場所です。