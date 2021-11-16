총 AQ 호텔 객실 88 침실
파트너 병원 Koh Samui Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉 와 반힌 사이 리조트 & 스파 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 반힌 사이 리조트 & 스파 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.
객실
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Baan Hin Sai Resort & Spa는 자연 환경 속에 자리해 있으며 차웽 해변과 라마이 해변에서 불과 2km 떨어져 있습니다. 편리한 위치를 자랑하는 이 호텔은 도시의 필수 관광 명소로의 쉬운 접근을 제공합니다.
리조트의 시설로는 자동차/자전거 대여, 수영장, 여행 서비스 및 완비된 비즈니스 센터가 있습니다. 해변 레스토랑에서 시원한 오후 바람을 쐬거나 멋진 일몰을 바라보며 태국, 일본 및 세계 각국의 요리를 즐기실 수 있습니다. 진정으로 휴식을 취하려면 Salarom Spa에서 마사지를 받아 긴장을 풀고 마음을 진정시키십시오.
모든 샬레와 객실은 천연 소재를 사용하여 태국 스타일로 디자인되었으며 열대 녹지로 둘러싸여 있습니다. 반 힌 사이 리조트 앤 스파 숙박시설은 차웽 노이에서 편안하고 매력적인 곳을 찾는 여행객들에게 이상적인 장소입니다.
어메니티 / 특징
- 코사무이병원 제공 RT-PCR(3회)
- 공항에서 반힌사이 리조트로 이동 (1회)
- 객실 도착 시 환영 음료 및 스낵 1회 제공
- 7일 동안 3식/일, 8일차 매일 조식, 레스토랑 식음료 10% 할인
- 하루에 4 병의 식수
- 객실 내 커피 및 차 만들기
- 객실 내 전자 레인지
- 웰컴 어메니티
- 객실 및 모든 공간에서 WIFI 인터넷
- 케이블 TV/해외 채널, 넷플릭스 전화 가능
반힌 사이 리조트 & 스파
의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 반힌 사이 리조트 & 스파모든 리뷰보기
4.5 Sea Front Standard
긍정적
- Very nice and helpful stuff
We really enjoyed the resort. the ambience was very nice - the people working with us were very helpful. a good start to our vacation
4.7 Standard
긍정적
네거티브
- Nice room with a balcony and another window that opens. Great staff. Very well organized for the COIVD mitigations and testing.
- I wish a gym had been available for the free days.
Nice room with a balcony and another window that opens. Allowed for a nice cross breeze thru the room. Great staff. They always had an answer for any questions. After the first Negative PCR test the grounds allowed you to have a nice walk thru great garden areas as well as the two swimming pools.
Very well organized for the COIVD mitigations and testing. No problems with this part at all as all testing was done right on the hotel grounds.
4.2 Standard
긍정적
네거티브
- Staff were friendly.
- Food was good.
- Wifi was strong.
- Room was big enough.
- As a lone female traveller I felt safe.
- The resort is very hilly so may not be suitable for all guests, but a golf buggy service is provided.
I would recommend this resort to other people. Clearer information could help regarding using the pool and other facilities but if you ask the staff they can answer you straight away and they are always willing to help.
It is a set menu which you choose between thai or western meals. Nice place to relax when you first arrive in Thailand.
4.8 Standard
긍정적
네거티브
- Staff great , rooms nice and comfortable,it was a really nice place to spend quarantine
Everything from the start was made so easy by the wonderful staff. Had great food, with a beautiful view from the restaurant, the was nice and comfortable and had everything I needed. Would stay again even out of quarantine
4.8 Sea Front Standard
긍정적
네거티브
- Nice people and the manager
We are happy to recommend this place for the first week of stay! Was nice and cheaper as different options of quarantine
4.8 Standard
긍정적
네거티브
- Good Wi-Fi
- Very good staff, everyone very kind and helpful
- Amazing environment, it looks like you're in the jungle
- Electricity issues due to road rearrangement I think, so they had to put the generator which is very noisy for the rooms on the top of the site
- But it's just temporary so
I have been received very kindly by the staff, they are always taking care of your needs it was very nice.
The place is crazy, it's like you're into the jungle
The wifi works good, you have wifi relay almost everywhere
Staff very arranging, great view I loved it
4.8 Standard
긍정적
네거티브
- for me all is positives....
7 days in this hotel , 7 days good...a staff+++ 2 swimming pool a good wifi....L hotel est calme , dans la verdure et au bord de la mer , plusieurs piscines de disponible , un personnel agréable et un manager vraiment sympatique..la cuisine est principalement thai mais ca va , tres honnetement c est aussi bon que dans les restautants , le matin un petit dejeuné au choix , du simple café aux fruits en passant par des assiettes completes ....conclusion : hotel agréable avec des libertés appréciables , un tres tres bon rapport qualité prix avec un personnel tres tres sympatique et a votre ecoute...a ne pas hesiter.
4.8 Standard
긍정적
- Friendly Staff, Very very good food
I like this hotel very much. It was a great experience. I like the foodand the friendly employers. It has a good See view and is a beautiful spot in Koh Samui.
5.0 Standard
긍정적
Very good hôtel in the countryside with the sea, pleasant staff , good food thai, possible européen food, sévère swimmingpool, wifi 100%, recommandée ++ for quarantine...un hôtel agréable que vous regretterez pas d avoir choisi pour votre quarantaine, nous étions inquiet avant de venir, nous avons passé une quarantaine agréable.Merci au manager très professionnel et très agréable.
2.8 Standard
긍정적
네거티브
- staff friendly , food in restaurant
- The food on the first day was extremely bad , The room are very old fashioned, the chairs in the room not comfortable, the noise reduction through the walls not good (you can hear all about your neighbor)
The most terrible us that you have to book and pay (not refundable) the Hotel in advance, even you don't know if you will get a COE. This is will all respect very unfair and if I where a tourist I would not com under these conditions
3.5 Standard
긍정적
네거티브
- Good cvid standards and very thorough
Everything is OK but from the moment you arrive your just waiting to escape to the next hotel. Staff are brilliant but the whole site needs updating and there is no beach