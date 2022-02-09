PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

The Oasis Khaolak Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
8.7

32レビューによる評価
更新日 February 9, 2022
The Oasis Khaolak Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
The Oasis Khaolak Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
The Oasis Khaolak Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
The Oasis Khaolak Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
The Oasis Khaolak Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
The Oasis Khaolak Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+19 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Conveniently located in Khao Lak, The Oasis Khaolak Resort is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The Oasis Khaolak Resort also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Khao Lak. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, laundromat, taxi service, Wi-Fi in public areas. Guests can choose from 18 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including outdoor pool, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. The Oasis Khaolak Resort is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Khao Lak.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
The Oasis Khaolak Resort (SHA Extra Plus)ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す The Oasis Khaolak Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

49/81 Moo 3,Sammuksongphotiwas Road, Khuk Khak Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82220

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

ヘブンカオラックリゾート-大人専用
8.8
との評価
678 レビュー
から ฿-1
アヤラヴィラズホテル
8.2
との評価
737 レビュー
から ฿-1
カサデラフローラホテル
9.1
との評価
372 レビュー
から ฿-1
ウォーターズカオラックバイカタタニリゾート
8.8
との評価
732 レビュー
から ฿-1
デヴァソムカオラックビーチリゾート＆ヴィラ
9.2
との評価
377 レビュー
から ฿-1
La Flora Khao Lak
9.1
との評価
669 レビュー
から ฿-1
La Vela Khao Lak
9.2
との評価
1770 レビュー
から ฿-1
X10カオラックリゾート
9.2
との評価
365 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU