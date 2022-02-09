The Oasis Khaolak Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Conveniently located in Khao Lak, The Oasis Khaolak Resort is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The Oasis Khaolak Resort also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Khao Lak. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, laundromat, taxi service, Wi-Fi in public areas. Guests can choose from 18 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including outdoor pool, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. The Oasis Khaolak Resort is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Khao Lak.