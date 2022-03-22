Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Lanta Sand Resort & Spa is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.
ランタサンドリゾート＆スパ（SHA Plus +）は、ランタ島の西部にあり、庭園とココナッツの木立に囲まれています。離れた場所は静かで、非常に大きなヴィラは清潔で快適、そして非常に静かです。リゾートには2つの美しいプールがあり、リラックスしたり、島を探索したり、自然のハイキングをしたり、スキューバダイビングやシュノーケリングを楽しんだりするのに最適な拠点になります。ホテルはレストランやいくつかのショッピングにも近いです。レストランではタイ料理と各国料理を提供しており、太陽の下でリフレッシュできるビーチとプールバーがあります。ランタサンドリゾート＆スパ（SHA Plus +）での滞在のハイライトは、あなたを甘やかすためのさまざまなトリートメントを備えたスパです。特別でユニークな体験をお探しの場合は、ランタサンドリゾート＆スパ（SHA Plus +）をお勧めします。