ランタサンドリゾート＆スパ - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.4

2173レビューによる評価
更新日 March 22, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Lanta Sand Resort & Spa is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

ランタサンドリゾート＆スパ（SHA Plus +）は、ランタ島の西部にあり、庭園とココナッツの木立に囲まれています。離れた場所は静かで、非常に大きなヴィラは清潔で快適、そして非常に静かです。リゾートには2つの美しいプールがあり、リラックスしたり、島を探索したり、自然のハイキングをしたり、スキューバダイビングやシュノーケリングを楽しんだりするのに最適な拠点になります。ホテルはレストランやいくつかのショッピングにも近いです。レストランではタイ料理と各国料理を提供しており、太陽の下でリフレッシュできるビーチとプールバーがあります。ランタサンドリゾート＆スパ（SHA Plus +）での滞在のハイライトは、あなたを甘やかすためのさまざまなトリートメントを備えたスパです。特別でユニークな体験をお探しの場合は、ランタサンドリゾート＆スパ（SHA Plus +）をお勧めします。

住所/地図

279 Moo3 Saladan, Long Beach, Pra Ae Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

