Lanta Sand Resort & Spa - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.4
rating with
2173 reviews
Updated on March 22, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Lanta Sand Resort & Spa is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

Lanta Sand Resort & Spa (SHA Plus+) is on the western part of the Koh Lanta and set in a garden and coconut grove. The remote location is quiet and the very large villas are clean, comfortable, and extremely tranquil. The resort has two beautiful pools and makes a delightful spot for relaxation or a good base from which guests can explore the islands, take nature hikes, or go scuba diving and snorkeling. The hotel is near restaurants and some shopping as well. The restaurant serves Thai and international food and there is a beach and pool bar to keep you refreshed under the sun. A highlight of your stay at Lanta Sand Resort & Spa (SHA Plus+) will be the spa with a number of treatments to pamper you. If you’re looking for a special and unique experience, look no further than Lanta Sand Resort & Spa (SHA Plus+).

Address / Map

279 Moo3 Saladan, Long Beach, Pra Ae Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

