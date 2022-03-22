KRABI TEST & GO

란타 샌드 리조트 & 스파 - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.4

2173 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 22, 2022
Lanta Sand Resort & Spa - Image 0
Lanta Sand Resort & Spa - Image 1
Lanta Sand Resort & Spa - Image 2
Lanta Sand Resort & Spa - Image 3
Lanta Sand Resort & Spa - Image 4
Lanta Sand Resort & Spa - Image 5
+53 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Lanta Sand Resort & Spa is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

Lanta Sand Resort & Spa(SHA Plus+)는 란타섬 서쪽에 있으며 정원과 코코넛 숲에 자리 잡고 있습니다. 원격 위치는 조용하고 매우 큰 빌라는 깨끗하고 편안하며 매우 고요합니다. 이 리조트에는 2개의 아름다운 수영장이 있으며 휴식을 취하기에 좋은 장소이거나 손님들이 섬을 탐험하거나 자연 하이킹을 하거나 스쿠버 다이빙과 스노클링을 하기에 좋은 베이스가 됩니다. 호텔은 레스토랑과 일부 쇼핑가와도 가깝습니다. 레스토랑은 태국 및 세계 각국의 음식을 제공하며, 해변과 수영장 바에서 태양 아래서 상쾌함을 유지할 수 있습니다. Lanta Sand Resort & Spa(SHA Plus+) 숙박의 하이라이트는 여러분을 부려먹을 수 있는 다양한 트리트먼트를 제공하는 스파가 될 것입니다. 특별하고 독특한 경험을 원하신다면 Lanta Sand Resort & Spa(SHA Plus+)를 추천합니다.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
란타 샌드 리조트 & 스파 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 란타 샌드 리조트 & 스파
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

279 Moo3 Saladan, Long Beach, Pra Ae Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

파트너 호텔

사이 피피 아일랜드 빌리지
8.7
평가
3402 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Lanta Pearl Beach Resort
8.4
평가
321 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified)
8.7
평가
1120 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Sea Sand Sun Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
7.5
평가
92 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
베케이션 빌리지 프라낭 란타
8.2
평가
330 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
피피 하버 뷰 호텔
8.5
평가
414 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
피피 홀리데이 리조트
8.4
평가
1621 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
라야바디 호텔
9.3
평가
1023 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
다이아몬드 케이브 리조트 & 스파
6.7
평가
553 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU