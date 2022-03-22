KRABI TEST & GO

兰达沙度假村及水疗中心 - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.4
通过
2173条评论进行评分
更新于 March 22, 2022
+53 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Lanta Sand Resort & Spa is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

Lanta Sand Resort & Spa (SHA Plus+) 位于兰达岛西部，坐落在花园和椰子林中。偏远的位置很安静，非常大的别墅干净、舒适，而且非常安静。度假村拥有两个美丽的游泳池，是放松身心的好去处，也是客人探索岛屿、进行自然远足或进行水肺潜水和浮潜的理想基地。酒店靠近餐厅和一些购物场所。餐厅供应泰国和国际美食，还有一个海滩和泳池酒吧，让您在阳光下精神焕发。入住 Lanta Sand Resort & Spa (SHA Plus+) 的一大亮点是水疗中心提供多种护理服务，让您尽情享受。如果您正在寻找特殊而独特的体验，那么 Lanta Sand Resort & Spa (SHA Plus+) 就是您的不二之选。

地址/地图

279 Moo3 Saladan, Long Beach, Pra Ae Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

