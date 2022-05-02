कृपया याद रखें कि आपको सभी अतिरिक्त कोविड प्रवेश आवश्यकताएँ को पूरा करना होगा, और इसमें थाईलैंड में प्रवेश करने के लिए थाईलैंड पास के लिए आवेदन करना भी शामिल है।
होटल वापसी नीति
All bookings are non refundable.
Well-placed in the nightlife, restaurants, shopping area of Bangkok city, True Siam Rangnam Hotel provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. Only 22 km away, this 3-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Bangkok hotel. Free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, 24-hour front desk are just a few of the facilities that set True Siam Rangnam Hotel apart from other hotels in the city. Step into one of 42 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, free welcome drink, mirror, slippers, towels which can be found in some rooms. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including outdoor pool. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the True Siam Rangnam Hotel the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Bangkok.
सुविधाएं / सुविधाएँ
- Superior Rooms are designed in modern style, furnishings include the choice of king size bed or twin beds, with a spacious en-suite bathroom. Stay connected with our Wi-Fi access and relax in our comfortable bed(s).
- King Size bed or Twin Beds
- Complimentary in room Wi-Fi
- Individually controlled air conditioning
- Flat Screen TV
- Cable TV
- In-room safe
- Non smoking
- Refrigerator
- Coffee and 2 bottles of water
- En-suite bathroom with separate shower zone
- Bathroom Amenities
- Slippers
- Hairdryer
अंक
3.4/5
औसत
पर आधारित 6 समीक्षा
2.8 Superior Room
सकारात्मकनकारा मक
Easy passage from airport to covid test centre. Delivered safely to hotel and had a comfortable stay. No complaints
3.7 Superior Room
सकारात्मकनकारा मक
- Service could be better : not really responsive before the check-in
- Covid measure : tests results came in 14h+ it was a bit long
Great stay at the hotel but would like to have the results earlier, we arrived at 00h got the results at 14h when in some hotels you can have them 4h later. The service was good when checked-in but before arrival the staff was hard to reach by the phone or e-mail.
3.3 Superior Room
सकारात्मक
नकारा मक
- Simply and Clean room
- Delicious food
- Thin walls and very noisy all afternoon and at night.
Simple, clean, delicious and nicely decorated but very noisy hotel room. I could barely sleep during the night.
3.0 Superior Room
सकारात्मकनकारा मक
- delayed driver to pick up at the airport
- delayed RT-PCR test (long queue)
delayed pick-up at the airport
delayed RT-PCR test (long queue)
hotel admins have provided the information about check-out time differently but overall is fine.
I am not fine delayed pick-up at the airport and long queue for RT-PCR
4.4 Superior Room
सकारात्मक
- The staff and the service provided by them was great.
Had a great experience at True Siam Rangnam, the staff were amazing and the service provided was pretty good aswell.
3.5 Superior Room
सकारात्मक
नकारा मक
- Reception staff were very helpful
A good budget hotel, well located for what we needed to get to. Stayed a couple of extra nights to finish some business so that says it all.