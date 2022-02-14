KRABI TEST & GO

Snow House - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.3
note avec
82 avis
Mis à jour le February 14, 2022
Snow House - Image 0
Snow House - Image 1
Snow House - Image 2
Snow House - Image 3
Snow House - Image 4
Snow House - Image 5
+19 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the heart of Ao Nang, Snow House is an ideal spot from which to discover Krabi. Set 0.3 km from the excitement of the city, this 3-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Snow House offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, express check-in/check-out, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service. Snow House is home to 21 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including outdoor pool, garden, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Snow House is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Krabi.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Snow House , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Snow House
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

752 moo 2, Ao-Nang, Muang, Krabi, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81180

Hôtels partenaires

Village de l'île de SAii Phi Phi
8.7
note avec
3402 Commentaires
De ฿-1

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Krabi Cha Da Resort
7.5
note avec
634 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Village Thaï de Chada
7.9
note avec
691 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Villas avec vue sur la falaise
9.1
note avec
221 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Krabi La Playa Resort
8
note avec
1021 Commentaires
De ฿-1
La petite station balnéaire
8.1
note avec
900 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Peace Laguna Resort
8.1
note avec
3503 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Krabi Aquamarine Resort
7.9
note avec
755 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Village de vacances Phra Nang Inn
7.9
note avec
2864 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU