KRABI TEST & GO

Snow House - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.3
Bewertung mit
82 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 14, 2022
Snow House - Image 0
Snow House - Image 1
Snow House - Image 2
Snow House - Image 3
Snow House - Image 4
Snow House - Image 5
+19 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the heart of Ao Nang, Snow House is an ideal spot from which to discover Krabi. Set 0.3 km from the excitement of the city, this 3-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Snow House offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, express check-in/check-out, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service. Snow House is home to 21 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including outdoor pool, garden, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Snow House is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Krabi.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Snow House , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Snow House
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

752 moo 2, Ao-Nang, Muang, Krabi, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81180

Partnerhotels

SAii Phi Phi Island Village
8.7
Bewertung mit
3402 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Krabi Cha Da Resort
7.5
Bewertung mit
634 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Thailändisches Dorf Chada
7.9
Bewertung mit
691 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Scene Villen mit Klippenblick
9.1
Bewertung mit
221 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Krabi La Playa Resort
8
Bewertung mit
1021 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Das kleine Resort
8.1
Bewertung mit
900 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Peace Laguna Resort
8.1
Bewertung mit
3503 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Krabi Aquamarine Resort
7.9
Bewertung mit
755 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Feriendorf Phra Nang Inn
7.9
Bewertung mit
2864 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU