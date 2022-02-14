Snow House - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Nestled in the heart of Ao Nang, Snow House is an ideal spot from which to discover Krabi. Set 0.3 km from the excitement of the city, this 3-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Snow House offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, express check-in/check-out, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service. Snow House is home to 21 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including outdoor pool, garden, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Snow House is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Krabi.