CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Shewe Wana Boutique Resort & Spa - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.7
note avec
285 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Located right in the middle of Chiang Mai, Shewe Wana Boutique Resort & Spa is a cozy boutique-styled resort. Located a 15 minutes’ walk from Chiang Mai's old city and a few minutes’ walk from Ping River, guests will find a wide selection of international restaurants, pubs, and cafes. The property is an easy stroll from Buddhist temples and a local market named San Pa Khoi, where you will find a delicious assortment of northern Thai food, fruit, and confections. The tuk-tuk shuttle to the night bazaar and railroad station and van service to the airport are also available at the resort. This small, environmentally-friendly resort uses natural products made by Chiang Mai's local people. The resort features two room types including the Grand Superior room and Superior room with Thai-styled wooden furniture and windows that open to views of the lovely garden and poolside setting. Shewe Wana Boutique Resort & Spa offers you the appealing combination of affordable pricing and a great location. Aside from a daily breakfast, the 2 on-site restaurants serve a variety of vegetarian and gluten free dishes can be made upon request, Thai and European dishes. The restaurants also feature garden views and personalized menus.

Adresse / Carte

296,298 Charoen Muang Road, Muang, Charoenmueng, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50000

