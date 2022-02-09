Shewe Wana Boutique Resort & Spa - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Located right in the middle of Chiang Mai, Shewe Wana Boutique Resort & Spa is a cozy boutique-styled resort. Located a 15 minutes’ walk from Chiang Mai's old city and a few minutes’ walk from Ping River, guests will find a wide selection of international restaurants, pubs, and cafes. The property is an easy stroll from Buddhist temples and a local market named San Pa Khoi, where you will find a delicious assortment of northern Thai food, fruit, and confections. The tuk-tuk shuttle to the night bazaar and railroad station and van service to the airport are also available at the resort. This small, environmentally-friendly resort uses natural products made by Chiang Mai's local people. The resort features two room types including the Grand Superior room and Superior room with Thai-styled wooden furniture and windows that open to views of the lovely garden and poolside setting. Shewe Wana Boutique Resort & Spa offers you the appealing combination of affordable pricing and a great location. Aside from a daily breakfast, the 2 on-site restaurants serve a variety of vegetarian and gluten free dishes can be made upon request, Thai and European dishes. The restaurants also feature garden views and personalized menus.