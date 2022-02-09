CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Shewe Wana Boutique Resort & Spa - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.7
คะแนนจาก
285
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 9, 2022
Shewe Wana Boutique Resort & Spa - Image 0
Shewe Wana Boutique Resort & Spa - Image 1
Shewe Wana Boutique Resort & Spa - Image 2
Shewe Wana Boutique Resort & Spa - Image 3
Shewe Wana Boutique Resort & Spa - Image 4
Shewe Wana Boutique Resort & Spa - Image 5
+41 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located right in the middle of Chiang Mai, Shewe Wana Boutique Resort & Spa is a cozy boutique-styled resort. Located a 15 minutes’ walk from Chiang Mai's old city and a few minutes’ walk from Ping River, guests will find a wide selection of international restaurants, pubs, and cafes. The property is an easy stroll from Buddhist temples and a local market named San Pa Khoi, where you will find a delicious assortment of northern Thai food, fruit, and confections. The tuk-tuk shuttle to the night bazaar and railroad station and van service to the airport are also available at the resort. This small, environmentally-friendly resort uses natural products made by Chiang Mai's local people. The resort features two room types including the Grand Superior room and Superior room with Thai-styled wooden furniture and windows that open to views of the lovely garden and poolside setting. Shewe Wana Boutique Resort & Spa offers you the appealing combination of affordable pricing and a great location. Aside from a daily breakfast, the 2 on-site restaurants serve a variety of vegetarian and gluten free dishes can be made upon request, Thai and European dishes. The restaurants also feature garden views and personalized menus.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Shewe Wana Boutique Resort & Spa ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Shewe Wana Boutique Resort & Spa
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

296,298 Charoen Muang Road, Muang, Charoenmueng, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50000

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
371 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
735 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
7 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
15 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
62 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1184 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU