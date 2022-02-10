KRABI TEST & GO

Lanta Villa Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
7.8
note avec
99 avis
Mis à jour le February 10, 2022
Lanta Villa Resort - Image 0
Lanta Villa Resort - Image 1
Lanta Villa Resort - Image 2
Lanta Villa Resort - Image 3
Lanta Villa Resort - Image 4
Lanta Villa Resort - Image 5
+26 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Koh Lanta, look no further than Lanta Villa Resort. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. Visitors to the hotel can take pleasure in touring the city's top attractions: Klong Dao Beach, Kaw Kwang Beach, The Tiger Collections. At Lanta Villa Resort, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. A selection of top-class facilities such as car park, airport transfer, tours, laundry service, safety deposit boxes can be enjoyed at the hotel. Guests can choose from 60 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including outdoor pool. Lanta Villa Resort is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Koh Lanta.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Lanta Villa Resort , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Lanta Villa Resort
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

14 Moo 3 Saladan Koh Lanta, Klong Dao Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

Hôtels partenaires

Village de l'île de SAii Phi Phi
8.7
note avec
3402 Commentaires
De ฿-1

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified)
8.7
note avec
1120 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Lanta Pearl Beach Resort
8.4
note avec
321 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Sea Sand Sun Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
7.5
note avec
92 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Village de vacances Phra Nang Lanta
8.2
note avec
330 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel avec vue sur le port de Phi Phi
8.5
note avec
414 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Complexe de vacances Phi Phi
8.4
note avec
1621 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Rayavadee
9.3
note avec
1023 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Diamond Cave Resort & Spa
6.7
note avec
553 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU