Lanta Villa Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Koh Lanta, look no further than Lanta Villa Resort. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. Visitors to the hotel can take pleasure in touring the city's top attractions: Klong Dao Beach, Kaw Kwang Beach, The Tiger Collections. At Lanta Villa Resort, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. A selection of top-class facilities such as car park, airport transfer, tours, laundry service, safety deposit boxes can be enjoyed at the hotel. Guests can choose from 60 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including outdoor pool. Lanta Villa Resort is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Koh Lanta.