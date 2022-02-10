KRABI TEST & GO

Lanta Villa Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
7.8
通过
99条评论进行评分
更新于 February 10, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Koh Lanta, look no further than Lanta Villa Resort. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. Visitors to the hotel can take pleasure in touring the city's top attractions: Klong Dao Beach, Kaw Kwang Beach, The Tiger Collections. At Lanta Villa Resort, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. A selection of top-class facilities such as car park, airport transfer, tours, laundry service, safety deposit boxes can be enjoyed at the hotel. Guests can choose from 60 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including outdoor pool. Lanta Villa Resort is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Koh Lanta.

如果您是Lanta Villa Resort的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
地址/地图

14 Moo 3 Saladan Koh Lanta, Klong Dao Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

