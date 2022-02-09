CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

ISTY Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.8
note avec
1268 avis
Mis à jour le February 9, 2022
ISTY Hotel - Image 0
ISTY Hotel - Image 1
ISTY Hotel - Image 2
ISTY Hotel - Image 3
ISTY Hotel - Image 4
ISTY Hotel - Image 5
+38 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

ISTY Hotel, located in the Chang Phuak area, is a popular choice for travelers. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by ISTY Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. The property offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, fireplace, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage. The ambiance of ISTY Hotel is reflected in every guestroom. towels, slippers, mirror, smoke detector, internet access – wireless (complimentary) are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. Recreational facilities available at the property include outdoor pool. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodation in Chiang Mai, make ISTY Hotel your home away from home.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de ISTY Hotel , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR ISTY Hotel
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

41 Soi 4 Sriphum, Chang puak, Chaing Mai, Chang Phuak, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Walking Street Residence
8.1
note avec
735 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
note avec
371 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
note avec
15 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
note avec
7 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
note avec
62 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
note avec
1184 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU