CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

ISTY Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.8
คะแนนจาก
1268
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 9, 2022
ISTY Hotel - Image 0
ISTY Hotel - Image 1
ISTY Hotel - Image 2
ISTY Hotel - Image 3
ISTY Hotel - Image 4
ISTY Hotel - Image 5
+38 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

ISTY Hotel, located in the Chang Phuak area, is a popular choice for travelers. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by ISTY Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. The property offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, fireplace, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage. The ambiance of ISTY Hotel is reflected in every guestroom. towels, slippers, mirror, smoke detector, internet access – wireless (complimentary) are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. Recreational facilities available at the property include outdoor pool. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodation in Chiang Mai, make ISTY Hotel your home away from home.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

41 Soi 4 Sriphum, Chang puak, Chaing Mai, Chang Phuak, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

