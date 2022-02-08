PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Gerd and Noi resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
8.1
note avec
253 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Gerd and Noi resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Gerd and Noi resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Gerd and Noi resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Gerd and Noi resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Gerd and Noi resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Gerd and Noi resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Khao Lak, Gerd and Noi resort is the perfect choice. The hotel lies Km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. Visitors to the hotel can take pleasure in touring the city's top attractions: Lampi Waterfall, Armani Suits International, Mark One Tailor. Gerd and Noi resort also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Khao Lak. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Gerd and Noi resort is home to 35 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as non smoking rooms, air conditioning, balcony/terrace, television, satellite/cable TV. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include outdoor pool, massage, solarium, pool (kids), garden are designed for escape and relaxation. Gerd and Noi resort is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Khao Lak.

57 Moo 5, Khuk Khak,Takuapa, Phang Nga, Bang Niang Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82190

