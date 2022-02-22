PHETCHABURI TEST & GO

Cher Resort - Phetchaburi Sandbox Hotel

Phetchaburi
8.3
note avec
3968 avis
Mis à jour le February 22, 2022
Cher Resort - Image 0
Cher Resort - Image 1
Cher Resort - Image 2
Cher Resort - Image 3
Cher Resort - Image 4
Cher Resort - Image 5
+36 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Chic, private, and only a two-hour drive from Bangkok, Cher Resort is an excellent getaway resort. Opened in 2009, the resort sits on a private beach between the neighboring resort towns of Cha-am and Hua Hin. Spend your days lounging by the pool or participating in a few water sports and, during the evening, head off to explore the popular Hua Hin night market. The well designed rooms come with an i-Pod docking station, LCD TV, private bar, and even beach accessories. Designed as a couple's retreat, Cher Resort is sure to impress and leave guests wanting more.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Cher Resort , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Cher Resort
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

924 Bureerom Riad, Petchburi, Cha Am Beachfront, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 76120

Filtres populaires

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU