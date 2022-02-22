PHETCHABURI TEST & GO

Cher Resort - Phetchaburi Sandbox Hotel

Phetchaburi
8.3

3968レビューによる評価
更新日 February 22, 2022
Cher Resort - Image 0
Cher Resort - Image 1
Cher Resort - Image 2
Cher Resort - Image 3
Cher Resort - Image 4
Cher Resort - Image 5
+36 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Chic, private, and only a two-hour drive from Bangkok, Cher Resort is an excellent getaway resort. Opened in 2009, the resort sits on a private beach between the neighboring resort towns of Cha-am and Hua Hin. Spend your days lounging by the pool or participating in a few water sports and, during the evening, head off to explore the popular Hua Hin night market. The well designed rooms come with an i-Pod docking station, LCD TV, private bar, and even beach accessories. Designed as a couple's retreat, Cher Resort is sure to impress and leave guests wanting more.

スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Cher Resortゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Cher Resort
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

924 Bureerom Riad, Petchburi, Cha Am Beachfront, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 76120

