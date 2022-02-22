Cher Resort - Phetchaburi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Chic, private, and only a two-hour drive from Bangkok, Cher Resort is an excellent getaway resort. Opened in 2009, the resort sits on a private beach between the neighboring resort towns of Cha-am and Hua Hin. Spend your days lounging by the pool or participating in a few water sports and, during the evening, head off to explore the popular Hua Hin night market. The well designed rooms come with an i-Pod docking station, LCD TV, private bar, and even beach accessories. Designed as a couple's retreat, Cher Resort is sure to impress and leave guests wanting more.

