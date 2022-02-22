PHETCHABURI TEST & GO

Cher Resort - Phetchaburi Sandbox Hotel

Phetchaburi
8.3

3968 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 22, 2022
Cher Resort - Image 0
Cher Resort - Image 1
Cher Resort - Image 2
Cher Resort - Image 3
Cher Resort - Image 4
Cher Resort - Image 5
+36 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Chic, private, and only a two-hour drive from Bangkok, Cher Resort is an excellent getaway resort. Opened in 2009, the resort sits on a private beach between the neighboring resort towns of Cha-am and Hua Hin. Spend your days lounging by the pool or participating in a few water sports and, during the evening, head off to explore the popular Hua Hin night market. The well designed rooms come with an i-Pod docking station, LCD TV, private bar, and even beach accessories. Designed as a couple's retreat, Cher Resort is sure to impress and leave guests wanting more.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Cher Resort 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Cher Resort
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

924 Bureerom Riad, Petchburi, Cha Am Beachfront, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 76120

인기 필터

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU