BANGKOK TEST & GO

iCheck inn Residence Sathorn - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8
Bewertung mit
2383 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 9, 2022
iCheck inn Residence Sathorn - Image 0
iCheck inn Residence Sathorn - Image 1
iCheck inn Residence Sathorn - Image 2
iCheck inn Residence Sathorn - Image 3
iCheck inn Residence Sathorn - Image 4
iCheck inn Residence Sathorn - Image 5
+34 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, iCheck inn Residence Sathorn is located in the Sathorn area of Bangkok. Only 36.5 Km away, this 4-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. This modern hotel is in the vicinity of popular city attractions such as The UP Rama 3, Tentacles, Central Plaza Rama III. At iCheck inn Residence Sathorn, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, express check-in/check-out, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as fitness center, indoor pool, garden. With an ideal location and facilities to match, iCheck inn Residence Sathorn hits the spot in many ways.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei iCheck inn Residence Sathorn , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR iCheck inn Residence Sathorn
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

413/1 Soi.Narathiwat 24,Wat Pho Man, Sathupradit Road, Chong nonsi, Yannawa, Sathorn, Bangkok, Thailand, 10120

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Chatrium Residence Sathon Bangkok
8.3
Bewertung mit
5835 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
Bewertung mit
6947 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Grand Howard Hotel
7.4
Bewertung mit
347 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Urbana Sathorn Bangkok
7.8
Bewertung mit
4241 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Sathorn Vista, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments
8.7
Bewertung mit
694 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
9.3
Bewertung mit
19 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
Bewertung mit
2226 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
Bewertung mit
18 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU