BANGKOK TEST & GO

iCheck inn Residence Sathorn - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8
waardering met
2383 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, iCheck inn Residence Sathorn is located in the Sathorn area of Bangkok. Only 36.5 Km away, this 4-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. This modern hotel is in the vicinity of popular city attractions such as The UP Rama 3, Tentacles, Central Plaza Rama III. At iCheck inn Residence Sathorn, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, express check-in/check-out, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as fitness center, indoor pool, garden. With an ideal location and facilities to match, iCheck inn Residence Sathorn hits the spot in many ways.

413/1 Soi.Narathiwat 24,Wat Pho Man, Sathupradit Road, Chong nonsi, Yannawa, Sathorn, Bangkok, Thailand, 10120

