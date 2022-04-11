SAMUI TEST & GO

Hyatt Regency Koh Samui - Samui Test & Go Hotel

Samui
8.7
Bewertung mit
3 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am April 11, 2022
SCHNELLE ANTWORT

Bitte denken Sie daran, dass Sie alle zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen müssen, und dazu gehört auch die Beantragung eines Thailand-Pass für die Einreise nach Thailand.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

A five stars resort located in the vibrant area of North Chaweng with SHA Plus certified, eight minutes from the airport, Hyatt Regency Koh Samui offers a gallery-inspired setting where nature is the art on display.

Adresse / Karte

99/11 Moon 5, Bo Phut Koh Samui, Choengmon, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

