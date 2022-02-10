De Prime Rangnam Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

When visiting Bangkok, you'll feel right at home at De Prime Rangnam Hotel as it offers quality accommodation and great service. The city center is merely 0.8 Km away, and the airport can be reached within 30 minutes. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by De Prime Rangnam Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. The property offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, taxi service. Step into one of 142 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day, A selection of amenities can be found in most rooms, inlcuding closet, complimentary tea, towels, slippers, complimentary instant coffee. The property offers fantastic facilities, including outdoor pool, pool (kids), to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. De Prime Rangnam Hotel is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Bangkok.