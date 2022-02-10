BANGKOK TEST & GO

De Prime Rangnam Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.6

586レビューによる評価
更新日 February 10, 2022
De Prime Rangnam Hotel - Image 0
De Prime Rangnam Hotel - Image 1
De Prime Rangnam Hotel - Image 2
De Prime Rangnam Hotel - Image 3
De Prime Rangnam Hotel - Image 4
De Prime Rangnam Hotel - Image 5
+23 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

When visiting Bangkok, you'll feel right at home at De Prime Rangnam Hotel as it offers quality accommodation and great service. The city center is merely 0.8 Km away, and the airport can be reached within 30 minutes. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by De Prime Rangnam Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. The property offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, taxi service. Step into one of 142 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day, A selection of amenities can be found in most rooms, inlcuding closet, complimentary tea, towels, slippers, complimentary instant coffee. The property offers fantastic facilities, including outdoor pool, pool (kids), to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. De Prime Rangnam Hotel is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Bangkok.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
De Prime Rangnam Hotelゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す De Prime Rangnam Hotel
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

106/18 Rangnam Road, Thanon Phaya Thai, Ratchathewi, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Royal View Resort
8.3
との評価
6272 レビュー
から ฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7
との評価
4953 レビュー
から ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
との評価
2458 レビュー
から ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
との評価
1116 レビュー
から ฿-1
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment
7.5
との評価
57 レビュー
から ฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
との評価
2062 レビュー
から ฿-1
Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified
8.4
との評価
7337 レビュー
から ฿-1
Klub Hotel Bangkok
8.4
との評価
2605 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU