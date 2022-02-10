BANGKOK TEST & GO

De Prime Rangnam Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.6
通过
586条评论进行评分
更新于 February 10, 2022
De Prime Rangnam Hotel - Image 0
De Prime Rangnam Hotel - Image 1
De Prime Rangnam Hotel - Image 2
De Prime Rangnam Hotel - Image 3
De Prime Rangnam Hotel - Image 4
De Prime Rangnam Hotel - Image 5
+23 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

When visiting Bangkok, you'll feel right at home at De Prime Rangnam Hotel as it offers quality accommodation and great service. The city center is merely 0.8 Km away, and the airport can be reached within 30 minutes. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by De Prime Rangnam Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. The property offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, taxi service. Step into one of 142 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day, A selection of amenities can be found in most rooms, inlcuding closet, complimentary tea, towels, slippers, complimentary instant coffee. The property offers fantastic facilities, including outdoor pool, pool (kids), to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. De Prime Rangnam Hotel is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Bangkok.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是De Prime Rangnam Hotel的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 De Prime Rangnam Hotel
查看所有评论

地址/地图

106/18 Rangnam Road, Thanon Phaya Thai, Ratchathewi, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Royal View Resort
8.3

6272 评论
฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7

4953 评论
฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1

2458 评论
฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1

1116 评论
฿-1
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment
7.5

57 评论
฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8

2062 评论
฿-1
Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified
8.4

7337 评论
฿-1
Klub Hotel Bangkok
8.4

2605 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU