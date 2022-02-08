KRABI TEST & GO

Toongyoong long beach - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
9.4
11
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in Ko Lanta, within 656 feet of Long Beach and 2.4 mi of Saladan School, Toongyoong long beach provides accommodations with a garden and free WiFi as well as free private parking for guests who drive. Featuring family rooms, this property also provides guests with a terrace. The accommodations features room service, a tour desk and ticket service for guests.

All units are equipped with air conditioning, a flat-screen TV with satellite channels, a fridge, a kettle, a shower, a hairdryer and a desk. At the resort every room comes with a wardrobe and a private bathroom.

Police Station is 2.5 mi from Toongyoong long beach, while Saladan Pier is 3.1 mi away.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

623 Moo3, Tambon Sala Dan, Amphoe Koh Lanta, Pra Ae Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

