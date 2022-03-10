CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Siripanna Villa Resort & Spa Chiangmai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.4
คะแนนจาก
2960
อัปเดตเมื่อ March 10, 2022
Siripanna Villa Resort & Spa Chiangmai - Image 0
Siripanna Villa Resort & Spa Chiangmai - Image 1
Siripanna Villa Resort & Spa Chiangmai - Image 2
Siripanna Villa Resort & Spa Chiangmai - Image 3
Siripanna Villa Resort & Spa Chiangmai - Image 4
Siripanna Villa Resort & Spa Chiangmai - Image 5
+30 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Built in the traditional Lanna style, historic symbolism blends effortlessly with innovative design. Visit the historical city center, the popular Wat Doi Suthep, Botanical Gardens, and the many markets around the city. The resort runs regular shuttle services to the Gymkhana Golf Course & Sport Club and the Night Bazaar, making it easy to access the city sights. Recreational facilities at the resort includes the Spa Cenvaree, fitness club, a 300sqm swimming pool with 60 sun beds, and Thai cooking classes. Guests at the resort also enjoy a range of flavors at the restaurants along with a 24-hour in-room dining menu. Siripanna Villa Resort & Spa Chiangmai lets you experience not only the hospitality, but also the culture of Chiang Mai.

คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Siripanna Villa Resort & Spa Chiangmai ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

36 Rat Uthit Road, Wat Ket, Muang, Charoenmueng, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50000

