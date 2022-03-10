CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Siripanna Villa Resort & Spa Chiangmai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.4
通过
2960条评论进行评分
更新于 March 10, 2022
Siripanna Villa Resort & Spa Chiangmai - Image 0
Siripanna Villa Resort & Spa Chiangmai - Image 1
Siripanna Villa Resort & Spa Chiangmai - Image 2
Siripanna Villa Resort & Spa Chiangmai - Image 3
Siripanna Villa Resort & Spa Chiangmai - Image 4
Siripanna Villa Resort & Spa Chiangmai - Image 5
+30 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Built in the traditional Lanna style, historic symbolism blends effortlessly with innovative design. Visit the historical city center, the popular Wat Doi Suthep, Botanical Gardens, and the many markets around the city. The resort runs regular shuttle services to the Gymkhana Golf Course & Sport Club and the Night Bazaar, making it easy to access the city sights. Recreational facilities at the resort includes the Spa Cenvaree, fitness club, a 300sqm swimming pool with 60 sun beds, and Thai cooking classes. Guests at the resort also enjoy a range of flavors at the restaurants along with a 24-hour in-room dining menu. Siripanna Villa Resort & Spa Chiangmai lets you experience not only the hospitality, but also the culture of Chiang Mai.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Siripanna Villa Resort & Spa Chiangmai的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Siripanna Villa Resort & Spa Chiangmai
查看所有评论

地址/地图

36 Rat Uthit Road, Wat Ket, Muang, Charoenmueng, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50000

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Amata Lanna Village Hotel
8.8

20 评论
฿-1
Nidhra Lanna Hotel
9

381 评论
฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1

735 评论
฿-1
The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel
9

65 评论
฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5

7 评论
฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9

15 评论
฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2

62 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU