CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Siripanna Villa Resort & Spa Chiangmai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.4

2960 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 10, 2022
Siripanna Villa Resort & Spa Chiangmai - Image 0
Siripanna Villa Resort & Spa Chiangmai - Image 1
Siripanna Villa Resort & Spa Chiangmai - Image 2
Siripanna Villa Resort & Spa Chiangmai - Image 3
Siripanna Villa Resort & Spa Chiangmai - Image 4
Siripanna Villa Resort & Spa Chiangmai - Image 5
+30 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Built in the traditional Lanna style, historic symbolism blends effortlessly with innovative design. Visit the historical city center, the popular Wat Doi Suthep, Botanical Gardens, and the many markets around the city. The resort runs regular shuttle services to the Gymkhana Golf Course & Sport Club and the Night Bazaar, making it easy to access the city sights. Recreational facilities at the resort includes the Spa Cenvaree, fitness club, a 300sqm swimming pool with 60 sun beds, and Thai cooking classes. Guests at the resort also enjoy a range of flavors at the restaurants along with a 24-hour in-room dining menu. Siripanna Villa Resort & Spa Chiangmai lets you experience not only the hospitality, but also the culture of Chiang Mai.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Siripanna Villa Resort & Spa Chiangmai 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Siripanna Villa Resort & Spa Chiangmai
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

36 Rat Uthit Road, Wat Ket, Muang, Charoenmueng, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50000

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Amata Lanna Village Hotel
8.8
평가
20 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
평가
371 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Nidhra Lanna Hotel
9
평가
381 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
평가
735 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel
9
평가
65 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
평가
7 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
평가
15 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
평가
62 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU