Siripanna Villa Resort & Spa Chiangmai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Built in the traditional Lanna style, historic symbolism blends effortlessly with innovative design. Visit the historical city center, the popular Wat Doi Suthep, Botanical Gardens, and the many markets around the city. The resort runs regular shuttle services to the Gymkhana Golf Course & Sport Club and the Night Bazaar, making it easy to access the city sights. Recreational facilities at the resort includes the Spa Cenvaree, fitness club, a 300sqm swimming pool with 60 sun beds, and Thai cooking classes. Guests at the resort also enjoy a range of flavors at the restaurants along with a 24-hour in-room dining menu. Siripanna Villa Resort & Spa Chiangmai lets you experience not only the hospitality, but also the culture of Chiang Mai.