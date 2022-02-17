None

Lack of communication among hotel staffs

Staffs are very unprofessional

Being treated unfairly

FIrst-day arrival at the hotel, greeted by first staff handed in all paperworks (Thailand Pass) Since I entered with a Thai passport I do not need to provide insurance however, the staff keeps asking me for insurance 3 times. I selected my meals before heading outside to get my first PCR-Test. I came back and my meal selection was missing from the table. I'm assuming it was picked up by the hotel staff member. Again I was asked about insurance and also my passport. The staff took me up to my room but the key that they gave me was not able to open the room. The staff asked the cleaning maid to open up the room so I could get in (the card was never replaced) . I got into my room before 11am. I asked them about my meal and they said it will be served in about 45mins after I've checked in. I waited until almost 2:00pm when the meal wasn't served. I called the front desk and asked about my meal for the day. They asked if I had chosen the meal. I said yes they will look into it. My lunch came after 30mins. I also asked about the time that the food will be served each meal. The front desk was provided with the wrong info. I was told 6:00am-7:00am for breakfast, 11:00am-12:00pm for lunch, 6:00pm-7:00pm for dinner.

The second day morning I waited for my meal until 8:30am. I called the front desk asking where my food was. I was told the same thing that if I pick my meal for 7 days that I'm staying. They asked me if it's ok for me to add the hotel "Line ID" which is an official social account. So it's easier to communicate. So I then selected my meal for the second day. At 5:00pm I received a call from the nurse staff asking if I could check my temperature. I told them I was not informed about it at all and the proper tool was also not provided. So I called the front desk asking for information. They said they will send someone up to my room with the thermometer.

The third day at 9:00am. I have not received my breakfast meal. I called again and they also asked me if I pick my meal. I told them I added line officials and no one ever sent me any information regarding meal selection for each day. I read online that staff members will confirm meal selection each day through line officials. I never get any messages. They will bring the paper meal selection for me to choose and I was told to leave it in front of the room which I did as they were instructed.

On the fourth day, I did not receive my breakfast within the time window that was told by one of the staff. I called and asked them the same question I've asked for the last 3days. A few moments later I received a call from the front desk and was told by the staff that they lost my meal selection paper (again) I waited until I finished with my meal and I made the call and asked to speak with the Manager who is currently in charge I pointed out my concerns to him I don't remember his name. He apologized for what happened. But it doesn't end there.

On the fifth day, I had to go downstairs and get my second PCT test, I was notified by a staff member. They came up to pick me up and bring me downstairs. The testing didn't take long. I finished and came up to my room but I was not able to get into my room since day one the key card wasn't working and never got replaced with the working keycard. I went downstairs and saw 7-8 staff members by the front desk. Most of them were looking at their phones don't even pay attention, or wanting to work.

Honestly, this is the worst experience I ever had, If the hotel isn't ready to serve the programs that are mandated by governments. It should not be part of it. I was mistreated just because I speak Thai and not a foreigner. The majority of people who are staying are mostly people from other countries. And does not seem to have any issue with the customer services. I just happened to be out of luck that got treated very poorly during my stay for 8 days 7 nights at the quarantine program.

I would not be returning to this hotel. I'm hoping they will improve their customer service because this hotel does not reach a 4-star rating and is far below that based on my experiences.