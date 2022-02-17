BANGKOK TEST & GO

시암 만다리나 호텔 수완 나품 공항 - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8

88 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 23, 2022
Siam Mandarina Hotel Suvarnabhumi Airport - Image 0
Siam Mandarina Hotel Suvarnabhumi Airport - Image 1
Siam Mandarina Hotel Suvarnabhumi Airport - Image 2
Siam Mandarina Hotel Suvarnabhumi Airport - Image 3
Siam Mandarina Hotel Suvarnabhumi Airport - Image 4
Siam Mandarina Hotel Suvarnabhumi Airport - Image 5
+25 사진
빠른 응답
฿5,000 예금
REFUND POLICY
66 리뷰
총 AQ 호텔 객실 130 침실
파트너 병원 Chularat 9 Airport Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in 매우 높은 수요 right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot 이 호텔은 224 예약 요청을 받았습니다. 서둘러!

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉시암 만다리나 호텔 수완 나품 공항 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 시암 만다리나 호텔 수완 나품 공항 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

Hotel Refund Policy

100% refund in the case of change in government policy

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 2 Infants
디럭스 룸-금연실 32
฿30,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿19,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • ฿ 5,000 보증금
  • 7-Eleven 구매
  • 목욕통
  • 커넥팅 룸
  • 피트니스 허용
  • HDMI 케이블
  • 할랄 음식 옵션
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 미혼 커플
  • 야외 시설
  • 소액 예금
  • 어린이를위한 소액
  • 흡연실 있음
  • 수영장
  • 채식 식사
  • 작업 공간
  • 요가 매트
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 2 Infants
디럭스 룸-흡연실 32
฿34,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿21,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿13,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • ฿ 5,000 보증금
  • 7-Eleven 구매
  • 목욕통
  • 커넥팅 룸
  • 피트니스 허용
  • HDMI 케이블
  • 할랄 음식 옵션
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 미혼 커플
  • 야외 시설
  • 소액 예금
  • 어린이를위한 소액
  • 흡연실 있음
  • 수영장
  • 채식 식사
  • 작업 공간
  • 요가 매트
최대 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
이그제큐티브 스위트 60
฿45,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿32,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿27,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿18,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿16,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • ฿ 5,000 보증금
  • 7-Eleven 구매
  • 목욕통
  • 커넥팅 룸
  • 패밀리 스위트
  • 피트니스 허용
  • HDMI 케이블
  • 할랄 음식 옵션
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 거실
  • 미혼 커플
  • 야외 시설
  • 소액 예금
  • 어린이를위한 소액
  • 수영장
  • 채식 식사
  • 작업 공간
  • 요가 매트
최대 4 Adults, 3 Children, 2 Infants
2 베드룸 패밀리 스위트 70
฿53,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿42,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿33,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿23,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿18,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿9,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿8,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • ฿ 5,000 보증금
  • 7-Eleven 구매
  • 목욕통
  • 패밀리 스위트
  • 피트니스 허용
  • HDMI 케이블
  • 할랄 음식 옵션
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 거실
  • 마이크로파
  • 미혼 커플
  • 야외 시설
  • 소액 예금
  • 어린이를위한 소액
  • 수영장
  • 채식 식사
  • 작업 공간
  • 요가 매트

Siam Mandarina Hotel은 4성급 ASQ 호텔로 수완나품 공항 근처의 완벽한 위치에 있습니다. 호텔은 공항에서 차로 15분 거리에 있으며 방콕을 오가는 편리한 여행을 제공합니다. 긴 비행 후 호텔까지의 여행은 교통 체증 없이 빠르고 고통스럽지 않을 것입니다. 격리 기간 동안 당신은 당신의 방에만 갇히지 않을 것입니다. Covid-19 테스트를 통과하면 호텔의 다양한 시설을 즐길 수 있습니다. 옥상 휴식 공간에서 수완나품 공항의 장엄한 전망을 만끽하고, 하늘 정원에서 신선한 공기를 마시며, 실내 체육관이나 러닝 트랙이 있는 야외 운동 공간에서 운동할 수 있습니다. 우리는 검역이 얼마나 힘든지 알고 있으며 최고 수준의 안전 표준을 유지하면서 가능한 한 편안하게 시설을 설계했습니다. 가족을 위한 다양한 옵션이 있습니다. 객실 구성으로 호텔의 다른 가족 구성원과 반드시 분리할 필요는 없습니다. 귀하와 귀하의 사랑하는 사람들을 가장 잘 도울 수 있도록 귀하의 요구 사항을 알려주십시오. 어린 아이들을 위한 어린이 메뉴와 어린이 놀이터도 있습니다. 적절한 격리 장소를 선택하세요. Siam Mandarina Hotel에서 집처럼 편안하게 지내십시오. 호텔 시설 - 정원 - 커피 & 차 시설 - 국제 채널 - 피트니스 센터 - 어린이 놀이터 - 책상 - 요가 매트 - 수영장 - 인터넷 와이파이 - 야외 운동 공간 - 러닝 트랙

어메니티 / 특징

  • 돈 므앙 또는 수완 나품 공항에서 호텔까지 무료 교통편 서비스
  • 첫 번째 음성 선별 검사 후 7 일부터 객실 청소 가능
  • 일일 메뉴에서 3 끼 식사 (식사 당 3 가지 선택, 매일 옵션 변경)
  • 고속 Wi-Fi 인터넷 접속
  • Relaxation area available for guests from 2nd day after first negative screening test
  • 일반 서양식 및 아시아 식 룸 서비스 메뉴에서 20 % 할인
  • 국제 채널이있는 TV
  • 1 차 및 2 차 COVID-19 PCR 스크리닝 테스트 실시
  • 24 시간 대기 간호사 서비스
  • 체크 아웃 전 공식 COVID-19 무료 증명서
  • Kids and vegetarian menu is available
  • 창문은 도착 첫날부터 열 수 있습니다.
  • 우리는 도착부터 객실에 설치할 수있는 전문 운동 자전거를 대여 할 수 있습니다.
모든 AQ 호텔 보기
180개 이상의 AQ 호텔 모두 검색
점수
4.0/5
아주 좋아
기반 66 리뷰
평가
우수한
27
아주 좋아
27
평균
6
가난한
4
무서운
2
시암 만다리나 호텔 수완 나품 공항 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 시암 만다리나 호텔 수완 나품 공항
모든 리뷰보기

🇬🇧Donald Sorby

검토 17/02/2022
도착 01/02/2022
1.9 Deluxe room - Non Smoking
긍정적
  • Very helpful staff but have no power it seems to action problems
네거티브
  • Reported safe problem promised manager would see to it never turned up in the whole week

Food is abysmal no idea of what western food is cold baked beans and salad for every breakfast, although the ‘extras’ in the room service book seemed from the photos better food was available ‘at a price’ Helpful staff no idea about manger as never turned up to sort out broken safe. Ok for one night however any longer would be a poor choice. Bathroom had extensive use of Sealant to fill cracks and holes around drains, taps and fittings brown with age and seals around toilet yellow with possibly something else. Unfortunately this app fails to let me upload the photos. Resented paying such a high price for the dated poor accommodation and poor food. Convenient for the airport and the Covid testing was adequate but in itself lacking as no 2m rule, no temperature taken and no insistence on the use of hand sanitizer, but you have to chase the results up. You do your own daily temperature testing and ring down with the number you choose or the temperature you took. However as I said the staff were very helpful of doing runs to the local 7 eleven and the odd food parcel.

🇦🇺Graeme Ernest Fletcher

검토 14/02/2022
도착 29/01/2022
3.8 Deluxe room - Non Smoking
긍정적
  • Aircon really good
  • View of airport good as advertised
  • Transport from and to airport good
네거티브
  • Could not use bath, only shower as tap selector for bath not working.
  • WiFi only worked well near entry door to room. Did not work well from bed room area.
  • TV difficult to operate.
  • Had to contact reception to arrange breakfast on day of departure as breakfast not delivered.

Food was okay as was food delivery times. Bed was spacious and comfortable. Staff were helpful. Nice a close to airport making cost of transport from hotel to airport cheap..300baht

🇹🇭phawadee ektheerachaisakul

검토 13/02/2022
도착 16/01/2022
1.7 Deluxe room - Non Smoking
긍정적
  • None
네거티브
  • Lack of communication among hotel staffs
  • Staffs are very unprofessional
  • Being treated unfairly

FIrst-day arrival at the hotel, greeted by first staff handed in all paperworks (Thailand Pass) Since I entered with a Thai passport I do not need to provide insurance however, the staff keeps asking me for insurance 3 times. I selected my meals before heading outside to get my first PCR-Test. I came back and my meal selection was missing from the table. I'm assuming it was picked up by the hotel staff member. Again I was asked about insurance and also my passport. The staff took me up to my room but the key that they gave me was not able to open the room. The staff asked the cleaning maid to open up the room so I could get in (the card was never replaced) . I got into my room before 11am. I asked them about my meal and they said it will be served in about 45mins after I've checked in. I waited until almost 2:00pm when the meal wasn't served. I called the front desk and asked about my meal for the day. They asked if I had chosen the meal. I said yes they will look into it. My lunch came after 30mins. I also asked about the time that the food will be served each meal. The front desk was provided with the wrong info. I was told 6:00am-7:00am for breakfast, 11:00am-12:00pm for lunch, 6:00pm-7:00pm for dinner.

The second day morning I waited for my meal until 8:30am. I called the front desk asking where my food was. I was told the same thing that if I pick my meal for 7 days that I'm staying. They asked me if it's ok for me to add the hotel "Line ID" which is an official social account. So it's easier to communicate. So I then selected my meal for the second day. At 5:00pm I received a call from the nurse staff asking if I could check my temperature. I told them I was not informed about it at all and the proper tool was also not provided. So I called the front desk asking for information. They said they will send someone up to my room with the thermometer.

The third day at 9:00am. I have not received my breakfast meal. I called again and they also asked me if I pick my meal. I told them I added line officials and no one ever sent me any information regarding meal selection for each day. I read online that staff members will confirm meal selection each day through line officials. I never get any messages. They will bring the paper meal selection for me to choose and I was told to leave it in front of the room which I did as they were instructed.

On the fourth day, I did not receive my breakfast within the time window that was told by one of the staff. I called and asked them the same question I've asked for the last 3days. A few moments later I received a call from the front desk and was told by the staff that they lost my meal selection paper (again) I waited until I finished with my meal and I made the call and asked to speak with the Manager who is currently in charge I pointed out my concerns to him I don't remember his name. He apologized for what happened. But it doesn't end there.

On the fifth day, I had to go downstairs and get my second PCT test, I was notified by a staff member. They came up to pick me up and bring me downstairs. The testing didn't take long. I finished and came up to my room but I was not able to get into my room since day one the key card wasn't working and never got replaced with the working keycard. I went downstairs and saw 7-8 staff members by the front desk. Most of them were looking at their phones don't even pay attention, or wanting to work.

Honestly, this is the worst experience I ever had, If the hotel isn't ready to serve the programs that are mandated by governments. It should not be part of it. I was mistreated just because I speak Thai and not a foreigner. The majority of people who are staying are mostly people from other countries. And does not seem to have any issue with the customer services. I just happened to be out of luck that got treated very poorly during my stay for 8 days 7 nights at the quarantine program.

I would not be returning to this hotel. I'm hoping they will improve their customer service because this hotel does not reach a 4-star rating and is far below that based on my experiences.

🇨🇦Kevin Hope

검토 13/02/2022
도착 28/01/2022
4.7 Deluxe room - Non Smoking
긍정적
  • Good service, facilities

Exceeded our expectations, especially with the food and rooftop area. I would recommend this hotel and used it previously for test and go in 2021.

🇺🇸Anonymous

검토 03/02/2022
도착 01/12/2021
3.6 Deluxe room - Non Smoking
긍정적
  • Employees were nice and the Covid test was professionally executed.
네거티브
  • Old and on right on the interstate.Needs renovation. Did not provide me accurate refund of unused days.

Needs Renovation and had surprisingly bad food. The hallway was poorly air conditioned. Convenient to airport, but cannot walk off the property without being in danger of interstate traffic.

🇮🇷Miad Hamidavi

검토 29/01/2022
도착 13/01/2022
2.4 Deluxe room - Non Smoking
긍정적
  • Positive: room size and clean
  • Very close to airport but no sound noise
네거티브
  • Very bad food. Cold food. Hospital food.
  • Bad run service. They take an hour to get u a beer.
  • Spent an hour to go my pcr at the hotel gate in hot sunny day till they allowed me in.

Please be more international in your customer service and customer care. Provide better food. Treat the travellers like normal human not like a disease person.

🇨🇦Dietrich Neu

검토 25/01/2022
도착 10/01/2022
3.8 Deluxe room - Smoking
긍정적
  • Staff were very nice and professional
  • Rooms where very decent and comfy overall
네거티브
  • The room service was done through LINE, and sometimes it would take an hour before the staff would even see it
  • The ASQ food menus got repetitive after 7 days and I was only using room service towards the end

Overall this was a great experience, but only issue was the LINE chat for room service — slow and unresponsive at times. Other than that, it was fine.

🇯🇵Hidetoshi Noguchi

검토 23/01/2022
도착 06/01/2022
0.5 Deluxe room - Non Smoking
긍정적
  • Very fast response once we booked
네거티브
  • Zero response when we requested to cancel the room which happened because of Thailand new regulations

I will never ever use this service either this hotel anymore. Very bad experience! Everything so bad

🇺🇸Jenese Thorup

검토 19/01/2022
도착 12/01/2022
4.5 2-Bedroom Family Suite

We were very pleased with the size of the family suite. There was plenty of space for our family of four. There was a spacious primary bedroom with king bed and big closet. This room connected to the entrance room which had a couch and chair set with coffee table and a dining table with four chairs and two twin beds.There was also a shelving area including a mini fridge. This was not a crowded space. It felt quite spacious and since the main room was a corner unit, there were two large windows with views in opposite directions and lots of light. The bathroom was separate from both rooms and included a tub/shower combo and there was plenty of counter space by the sink.

We all loved the comfortable beds. This was one of the best features of our stay! Usually we have found that beds in Asia tend to be hard, but these beds felt like they had memory foam toppers. Also each person had two extremely comfortable pillows.They were some of the best pillows I've ever had the pleasure to sleep on! The excellent beds and pillows made our stay so much better after a long flight and jet lag.

Also, we were very impressed with the abundance of food. For every meal there was a main dish per person and an additional generous sized salad/fruit tray per person which often included nuts or cheese cubes and a small dessert. There was so much food that even my three teenaged boys could not always finish it! It was convenient to have the mini fridge to contain left overs when needed. We also were able to choose our meals for the next day. Upon arrival we were given a packet of paper menus for each day of the week. Each day there were three different choices for breakfast, lunch and dinner. I loved that there was always a vegetarian option for each meal. We marked the menu with our meal selections for the next day and left the menu outside our door so that the staff would know our orders a day in advance.

My boys were doing online school and found the wifi to be adequate for video classes. It was not perfect. Sometimes they lost connection, but overall it was fine.

In general, our stay was very comfortable and pleasant. I would be glad to stay there again under non-quarantine circumstances!

🇩🇰Jan Rasmussen

검토 19/01/2022
도착 03/01/2022
3.1 Deluxe room - Non Smoking
긍정적
  • Smooth and effective
네거티브
  • None

Result back same day, so it didn't keep us longer than expected. ....................................

🇺🇸Francesco Paolo

검토 10/01/2022
도착 25/12/2021
4.2 Deluxe room - Non Smoking

Good location. Process from airport to hotel was smooth. About 15 min from BKK. Good and service was good. Test was done immediately upon arrival. Test and go was quick. Caught Covid while in country so insurance is a must. Quarantine hotel was nice but not my idea of fun. Will use this service again.

🇦🇺Murray Bruce Tew

검토 06/01/2022
도착 14/12/2021
4.4 Deluxe room - Non Smoking
긍정적
  • Location
  • Staff

Good hotel, staff very friendly and accomodate your requests reasonably quickly. If you dont have the Line app its hard to get room service. Required ASQ app didnt work.

🇺🇸Aberin

검토 05/01/2022
도착 19/12/2021
5.0 Deluxe room - Non Smoking
긍정적
  • Good selection of food during quarantine.
  • Quick response to room requests.

Good place to stay for quarantine. Good selection of food. Vegetarian option available.. Clean rooms and quick to respond on requests.

🇬🇧Peter Ash

검토 02/01/2022
도착 17/12/2021
0.9 Deluxe room - Non Smoking
긍정적
  • The test
네거티브
  • They transfered me to another hotel. BUT CHARGED ME 8000 bht more than they should have. Did not refund my original payment and gave me no return of the extra charge for a cheaper hotel.. Did not answer my communication and can't be contacted

Twice on booking claimed they had 40 extra guests and could not meet their commitments. They primised to refund the original 6000 bht payment but have not. They then promised to.pay the difference in the price of the hotel they finally sent me to. I have had non of these funds returned. Nor was I expected on arrival at the airport l. They are a complete shambles .Don't book with them or Agoda who have been no help at all.

🇸🇪Lennart Back

검토 30/12/2021
도착 14/12/2021
4.7 Deluxe room - Smoking
긍정적
  • Nice big room
  • Nice staff
  • Very good food
네거티브
  • No balcony

A pleasant stay with good service. For shorter period, it's perfect. When arrive, they immediately take a pcr-test. Now I only had 1 night in quarantine but if I had to stay 7 or 14 nights, probably I try another hotelroom with balcony.

🇦🇺William j Maloney

검토 27/12/2021
도착 08/12/2021
4.9 Deluxe room - Non Smoking
긍정적
  • Just about everything went smoothly with asq
네거티브
  • absolutely no negatives .
  • To many cons to list .

Everything about the process went smoothly and easy to follow, thanks to expert ASQ assistance? William Maloney

🇩🇪Peter Roehl

검토 24/12/2021
도착 06/12/2021
4.7 Deluxe room - Non Smoking
긍정적
  • Very helpful Personal.
  • Very comfortable Room
  • Smoking Area was also for the AQ People open
네거티브
  • Nothing

It was a good Hotel with very friendly Staff and they was everybody helpful. Food was more as enough also seperate Wishes will be handled immidiatly

🇬🇧Michael William Smilie

검토 18/12/2021
도착 02/12/2021
3.7 Deluxe room - Non Smoking
긍정적
  • Only 9 hour wait for PCR results, times clear on arriving when to expect results.
  • Close to Airport immediate PCR test on arrival
  • Room clean
네거티브
  • Food not the greatest unless you order and pay from room service.
  • On main road so expect traffic noise, not sure how much if you have airport room view.

For test and go, near airport, the hotel was what I was looking for, also having been an ASQ hotel the pickup from airport to checkin went smoothly, they do 3 arrival windows for results. If you arrive hotel between 03:01 and 11:00 you get results just after 21:00, then free to either checkout or stay till 12:00 next day. Between 11:00 and 19:00 results back around 05:00 am and from 19:01 to 03:00 results around 12:00. They deliver envelope with hopefully negative PCR certificate and a lateral flow test for day 6, with instructions on what to do with result.

🇸🇪Evelina Öfverström

검토 10/12/2021
도착 01/12/2021
2.4 2-Bedroom Family Suite
긍정적
  • The personal was very good

It was good. The trip from AirPort to the hotel was Quick and easy. The test on the hotel was realy Quick to.

🇬🇧GARY MANNING

검토 10/12/2021
도착 24/11/2021
3.9 Deluxe room - Non Smoking
긍정적
  • Airport collection
  • PCR test on site
  • Helpful staff before/during/after visit

PCR result left outside room door during the night but they don't inform you that this is the procedure so was waiting for the result while it sat outside the door. Will use the hotel again in better times.

Hotel Offer Brochure

음식 메뉴 이미지

주소 /지도

99 Moo.6 Kingkaew Road, Ratchateva, Bangplee, 10540 Lat Krabang, Thailand

파트너 호텔

The Elegant Bangkok
8.2
평가
100 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
로하스 레지던스 수 쿰빗
7.9
평가
2655 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
레거시 호텔
7
평가
248 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

비스 마야 수완 나품 공항 호텔
7.9
평가
3608 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
노보텔 방콕 수완 나품 에어 포트
8.4
평가
2826 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
아마란스 수완 나품 공항 호텔
8.7
평가
1165 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
RNP 풀 호텔
8.7
평가
404 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
디발 럭스 리조트 & 스파 방콕
8.2
평가
367 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
O2 럭셔리 호텔
7.3
평가
73 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
H5 럭셔리 호텔
6.8
평가
25 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
두짓 프린세스 스 리나 카린 방콕
8.8
평가
515 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU