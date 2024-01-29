Introducing Thailand's pioneering Digital Medicinal Cannabis Card, offering a secure and digital solution for accessing medicinal cannabis. This card, supported by WEED.TH, is recognized by a wide network of licensed dispensaries and online platforms.
Enjoy up to 30% discounts on cannabis products at numerous licensed shops. This card not only simplifies the verification process but also enhances data security, aligning with PDPA laws for utmost privacy.
Apply effortlessly through a secure, one-time login link sent to your phone, ensuring a swift and protected access to our platform.
Addiction Withdrawal Symptoms
Allergies
Alzheimer's Disease
Anorexia
Bedsores
Bone Fractures
Bronchitis
Cancer
Cerebral Palsy (Children)
Chemotherapy
Cirrhosis Of Liver
Concussion
Crohn's Disease
Demyelinating Disease
Diabetes
Epilepsy
Glaucoma
Hemorrhoids
HIV/AIDS
Hydrocephalus
Hypertension (High Blood Pressure)
Inflammation
Lupus
Lymphoma
Migraine
Menstrual Cramp
Obesity
ODC/ADHD
Opiate Addiction
Pain
Paralysis
Parkinson's Disease
PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder)
Reaction Stress
Rheumatism
Schizophrenia
Stroke
Tourette's Syndrome
We have partnered with hundreds of shops across Thailand to offer exclusive discounts to our cannabis card holders.
If your application is not approved, the application fee is fully refundable.
Click the button below to apply for the Digital Medicinal Cannabis Card today.
We do our best to approve, or reject all applications within 24 hours.