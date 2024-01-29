TOTAL SHOPS 6,850 + TOTAL PRODUCTS 13,650 + DISCOUNTED SHOPS 200 + HIGHEST DISCOUNT 30 %

Thailand's Digital Medicinal Cannabis Card Introducing Thailand's pioneering Digital Medicinal Cannabis Card, offering a secure and digital solution for accessing medicinal cannabis. This card, supported by WEED.TH, is recognized by a wide network of licensed dispensaries and online platforms.

Why Choose the Digital Medicinal Cannabis Card? Enjoy up to 30% discounts on cannabis products at numerous licensed shops. This card not only simplifies the verification process but also enhances data security, aligning with PDPA laws for utmost privacy. READ MORE

Simple and Secure Application Process Apply effortlessly through a secure, one-time login link sent to your phone, ensuring a swift and protected access to our platform.

Approved Conditions Addiction Withdrawal Symptoms Allergies Alzheimer's Disease Anorexia Bedsores Bone Fractures Bronchitis Cancer Cerebral Palsy (Children) Chemotherapy Cirrhosis Of Liver Concussion Crohn's Disease Demyelinating Disease Diabetes Epilepsy Glaucoma Hemorrhoids HIV/AIDS Hydrocephalus Hypertension (High Blood Pressure) Inflammation Lupus Lymphoma Migraine Menstrual Cramp Obesity ODC/ADHD Opiate Addiction Pain Paralysis Parkinson's Disease PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder) Reaction Stress Rheumatism Schizophrenia Stroke Tourette's Syndrome

Participating Shops We have partnered with hundreds of shops across Thailand to offer exclusive discounts to our cannabis card holders.

Fully Refundable If your application is not approved, the application fee is fully refundable.