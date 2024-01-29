MEDICINAL CANNABIS CARD

FOR THAILAND
Thailand's Digital Medicinal Cannabis Card

Introducing Thailand's pioneering Digital Medicinal Cannabis Card, offering a secure and digital solution for accessing medicinal cannabis. This card, supported by WEED.TH, is recognized by a wide network of licensed dispensaries and online platforms.

Thailand Cannabis / Weed Card

Why Choose the Digital Medicinal Cannabis Card?

Enjoy up to 30% discounts on cannabis products at numerous licensed shops. This card not only simplifies the verification process but also enhances data security, aligning with PDPA laws for utmost privacy.

Simple and Secure Application Process

Apply effortlessly through a secure, one-time login link sent to your phone, ensuring a swift and protected access to our platform.

Approved Conditions

Addiction Withdrawal Symptoms

Allergies

Alzheimer's Disease

Anorexia

Bedsores

Bone Fractures

Bronchitis

Cancer

Cerebral Palsy (Children)

Chemotherapy

Cirrhosis Of Liver

Concussion

Crohn's Disease

Demyelinating Disease

Diabetes

Epilepsy

Glaucoma

Hemorrhoids

HIV/AIDS

Hydrocephalus

Hypertension (High Blood Pressure)

Inflammation

Lupus

Lymphoma

Migraine

Menstrual Cramp

Obesity

ODC/ADHD

Opiate Addiction

Pain

Paralysis

Parkinson's Disease

PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder)

Reaction Stress

Rheumatism

Schizophrenia

Stroke

Tourette's Syndrome

Participating Shops

We have partnered with hundreds of shops across Thailand to offer exclusive discounts to our cannabis card holders.

Fully Refundable

If your application is not approved, the application fee is fully refundable.

Get Your Medicinal Cannabis Card Today

Click the button below to apply for the Digital Medicinal Cannabis Card today.

We do our best to approve, or reject all applications within 24 hours.

 
