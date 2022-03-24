CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Sleep Mai Chiang Mai Airport Lifestyle Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9.1

136 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 24, 2022
Sleep Mai Chiang Mai Airport Lifestyle Hotel - Image 0
Sleep Mai Chiang Mai Airport Lifestyle Hotel - Image 1
Sleep Mai Chiang Mai Airport Lifestyle Hotel - Image 2
Sleep Mai Chiang Mai Airport Lifestyle Hotel - Image 3
Sleep Mai Chiang Mai Airport Lifestyle Hotel - Image 4
Sleep Mai Chiang Mai Airport Lifestyle Hotel - Image 5
+15 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Our lifestyle-centric thinking is an evidence with the way we have styled our spaces. You will relax via our expected technological amenity, entertainment activities, health and fitness area, tailored co-working, co-living and co-playing area.

The hotel is located near the airport at a stone's throw distances from Central Airport Plaza Mall, cafes, boutique shops, etc.

This location is the entrepreneurs and wandering creatives attraction due to its vibrant atmosphere.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Sleep Mai Chiang Mai Airport Lifestyle Hotel 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Sleep Mai Chiang Mai Airport Lifestyle Hotel
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

285 Chiang Mai Airport , Mahidol Road, Muang, Chiang Mai, Chiang Mai Airport, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Amata Lanna Village Hotel
8.8
평가
20 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
평가
735 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
평가
371 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel
9
평가
65 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Nidhra Lanna Hotel
9
평가
381 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
평가
7 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
평가
15 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
평가
62 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU