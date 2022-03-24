Sleep Mai Chiang Mai Airport Lifestyle Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Our lifestyle-centric thinking is an evidence with the way we have styled our spaces. You will relax via our expected technological amenity, entertainment activities, health and fitness area, tailored co-working, co-living and co-playing area.
The hotel is located near the airport at a stone's throw distances from Central Airport Plaza Mall, cafes, boutique shops, etc.
This location is the entrepreneurs and wandering creatives attraction due to its vibrant atmosphere.
285 Chiang Mai Airport , Mahidol Road, Muang, Chiang Mai, Chiang Mai Airport, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100