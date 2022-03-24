CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Sleep Mai Chiang Mai Airport Lifestyle Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9.1
note avec
136 avis
Mis à jour le March 24, 2022
Sleep Mai Chiang Mai Airport Lifestyle Hotel - Image 0
Sleep Mai Chiang Mai Airport Lifestyle Hotel - Image 1
Sleep Mai Chiang Mai Airport Lifestyle Hotel - Image 2
Sleep Mai Chiang Mai Airport Lifestyle Hotel - Image 3
Sleep Mai Chiang Mai Airport Lifestyle Hotel - Image 4
Sleep Mai Chiang Mai Airport Lifestyle Hotel - Image 5
+15 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Our lifestyle-centric thinking is an evidence with the way we have styled our spaces. You will relax via our expected technological amenity, entertainment activities, health and fitness area, tailored co-working, co-living and co-playing area.

The hotel is located near the airport at a stone's throw distances from Central Airport Plaza Mall, cafes, boutique shops, etc.

This location is the entrepreneurs and wandering creatives attraction due to its vibrant atmosphere.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Sleep Mai Chiang Mai Airport Lifestyle Hotel , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Sleep Mai Chiang Mai Airport Lifestyle Hotel
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

285 Chiang Mai Airport , Mahidol Road, Muang, Chiang Mai, Chiang Mai Airport, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Amata Lanna Village Hotel
8.8
note avec
20 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
note avec
735 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
note avec
371 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel
9
note avec
65 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Nidhra Lanna Hotel
9
note avec
381 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
note avec
7 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
note avec
15 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
note avec
62 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU