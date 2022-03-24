CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Sleep Mai Chiang Mai Airport Lifestyle Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9.1
оценка с
136
Обновление March 24, 2022
Sleep Mai Chiang Mai Airport Lifestyle Hotel - Image 0
Sleep Mai Chiang Mai Airport Lifestyle Hotel - Image 1
Sleep Mai Chiang Mai Airport Lifestyle Hotel - Image 2
Sleep Mai Chiang Mai Airport Lifestyle Hotel - Image 3
Sleep Mai Chiang Mai Airport Lifestyle Hotel - Image 4
Sleep Mai Chiang Mai Airport Lifestyle Hotel - Image 5
+15 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Our lifestyle-centric thinking is an evidence with the way we have styled our spaces. You will relax via our expected technological amenity, entertainment activities, health and fitness area, tailored co-working, co-living and co-playing area.

The hotel is located near the airport at a stone's throw distances from Central Airport Plaza Mall, cafes, boutique shops, etc.

This location is the entrepreneurs and wandering creatives attraction due to its vibrant atmosphere.

Адрес / Карта

285 Chiang Mai Airport , Mahidol Road, Muang, Chiang Mai, Chiang Mai Airport, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

