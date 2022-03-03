SAMUI (SHA+) TEST & GO

씨 브리즈 리조트 - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
8.3

512 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 3, 2022
+27 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

핫린 반도(Haad Rin Peninsular)에 위치한 Sea Breeze Resort는 멋진 전망과 훌륭한 휴양 경험을 제공하는 부티크 호텔입니다. 독특한 위치를 자랑하는 이 리조트는 긴 백사장과 열대 나무를 즐길 수 있는 릴라 비치, 선라이즈 비치, 선셋 비치와 바로 연결되어 있습니다. Sea Breeze Resort는 에어컨이 완비된 고급스러운 객실을 제공하며, 모든 객실은 완전한 평화와 조화의 분위기를 자아냅니다. 투숙객이 머무는 동안 즐길 수 있도록 전용 수영장과 같은 레크리에이션 시설을 제공합니다. 당신의 체류를 진정으로 잊지 못할 추억으로 만들기 위해 최고 수준의 관리와 서비스가 제공됩니다. 코팡안 방문 이유가 무엇이든 Sea Breeze Resort는 신나고 흥미진진한 휴식을 취하기에 완벽한 장소입니다.

주소 /지도

Haad Rin, Haad Rin, Koh Phangan, Thailand, 84280

