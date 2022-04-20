SAMUI (SHA+) TEST & GO

Salad Buri Resort & Spa - Samui (SHA+) Test & Go Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
7.6

962 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 April 20, 2022
Salad Buri Resort & Spa - Image 0
Salad Buri Resort & Spa - Image 1
Salad Buri Resort & Spa - Image 2
Salad Buri Resort & Spa - Image 3
Salad Buri Resort & Spa - Image 4
Salad Buri Resort & Spa - Image 5
+13 사진

모든 추가 covid 입국 요건 을 충족해야 하며 여기에는 태국 입국을 위한 태국 패스 신청도 포함됩니다.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Famous for its Full Moon parties, the island of Koh Phangan is also home to some luxurious resorts. Literally steps from the beach, Salad Buri Resort & Spa (SHA Plus+) on Salad Beach lets you take full advantage of the sun, sea and sand. The island also includes a few attractions such as the 400 year old Wat Nai, Wat Kow Tham, and Kuan Yin Shrine. If you are feeling lazy, spend the day by the three-level pool sipping cocktails and enjoying the sun. After an exciting day spent exploring the underwater world or the surrounding area, head to the spa at the resort for a relaxing massage. Guests enjoy a quiet, upscale location when choosing to stay at the Salad Buri Resort & Spa (SHA Plus+) in Koh Phangan.

모든 호텔 보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Salad Buri Resort & Spa 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Salad Buri Resort & Spa
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

60/2 Moo 8,, Haad Salad, Koh Phangan, Thailand, 84280

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Sunset Hill Boutique Resort Koh Phangan
8.4
평가
483 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
바리바나 리조트 코팡안
9.2
평가
103 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
아난타라 라사난다 코팡안 빌라
9.2
평가
333 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
산티야 코팡안 리조트 & 스파
8.9
평가
1288 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
팔리타 로지
8.8
평가
553 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
리틀 파라다이스 리조트
8.5
평가
190 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Amarin Samui Hotel
7.6
평가
241 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
페어 하우스 빌라 앤 스파 사무이
8.3
평가
606 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
Special Tourist Visa (STV)
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU