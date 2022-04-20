SAMUI (SHA+) TEST & GO

Salad Buri Resort & Spa - Samui (SHA+) Test & Go Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
7.6
rating with
962 reviews
Updated on April 20, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Famous for its Full Moon parties, the island of Koh Phangan is also home to some luxurious resorts. Literally steps from the beach, Salad Buri Resort & Spa (SHA Plus+) on Salad Beach lets you take full advantage of the sun, sea and sand. The island also includes a few attractions such as the 400 year old Wat Nai, Wat Kow Tham, and Kuan Yin Shrine. If you are feeling lazy, spend the day by the three-level pool sipping cocktails and enjoying the sun. After an exciting day spent exploring the underwater world or the surrounding area, head to the spa at the resort for a relaxing massage. Guests enjoy a quiet, upscale location when choosing to stay at the Salad Buri Resort & Spa (SHA Plus+) in Koh Phangan.

Address / Map

60/2 Moo 8,, Haad Salad, Koh Phangan, Thailand, 84280

