Salad Buri Resort & Spa - Samui (SHA+) Test & Go Hotel

โปรดจำไว้ว่า คุณต้องมีคุณสมบัติตรงตาม ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม ทั้งหมด และรวมถึงการยื่นขอ Thailand Pass เพื่อเข้าประเทศไทยด้วย

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Famous for its Full Moon parties, the island of Koh Phangan is also home to some luxurious resorts. Literally steps from the beach, Salad Buri Resort & Spa (SHA Plus+) on Salad Beach lets you take full advantage of the sun, sea and sand. The island also includes a few attractions such as the 400 year old Wat Nai, Wat Kow Tham, and Kuan Yin Shrine. If you are feeling lazy, spend the day by the three-level pool sipping cocktails and enjoying the sun. After an exciting day spent exploring the underwater world or the surrounding area, head to the spa at the resort for a relaxing massage. Guests enjoy a quiet, upscale location when choosing to stay at the Salad Buri Resort & Spa (SHA Plus+) in Koh Phangan.

60/2 Moo 8,, Haad Salad, Koh Phangan, Thailand, 84280

