Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Rawi Warin Resort & Spa is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.
최근 월드 럭셔리 어워드에서 럭셔리 아일랜드 리조트 어워드와 베스트 럭셔리 패밀리 호텔 2011을 수상한 Rawi Warin Resort & Spa(SHA Plus+)는 신혼 부부, 가족 및 다이버를 위한 해변 휴양지로 완벽한 배경을 제공합니다. 평화롭고 세련된 분위기에 자리 잡은 이 호텔은 란타섬 중심부의 군중에서 멀리 떨어져 있어 손님들이 무꼬 란타 국립공원, 코묵, 에메랄드 동굴, 코피와 같은 지역 명소에 쉽게 접근할 수 있습니다. 피와 코록. 럭셔리함과 자연스러움이 조화를 이루는 이 호텔은 손님들에게 고요하고 편안한 분위기를 선사합니다. 숙소는 안다만 해를 바로 마주하고 있어 멋진 전망을 제공하며 객실과 빌라는 해변에 바로 위치해 있습니다. Rawi Warin Resort & Spa(SHA Plus+)에서 진정한 환대와 함께 진정한 휴식, 최고의 시설, 서비스를 경험하십시오.