Rawi Warin Resort & Spa - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.9
rating with
735 reviews
Updated on March 22, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rawi Warin Resort & Spa is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

Recently awarded Luxury Island Resort Awards and Best Luxury Family Hotel 2011 at World Luxury Awards, Rawi Warin Resort & Spa (SHA Plus+) offers a perfect backdrop for a beach destination for honeymooners, families, and divers. Nestled in a peaceful and refined ambiance, the hotel is located away from the crowd in the center of Koh Lanta, so guests can enjoy easy access to the local attractions such as Mu Koh Lanta National Park, Koh Muk and the Emerald Cave, Koh Phi Phi, and Koh Rok. With its harmony of luxury and natural concept, the hotel ensures guests a tranquil and relaxing atmosphere. The property faces directly to the Andaman Sea, offering stunning views, and guestrooms and villas are located right on the beach. Experience true relaxation, superb facilities, and service with genuine hospitality at Rawi Warin Resort & Spa (SHA Plus+).

If you were a guest at Rawi Warin Resort & Spa, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
139 Moo 8 Ko Lanta Yai, Krabi, Klong Tob Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

