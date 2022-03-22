Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Rawi Warin Resort & Spa is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.
We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.
View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.
最近ワールドラグジュアリーアワードでラグジュアリーアイランドリゾートアワードとベストラグジュアリーファミリーホテル2011を受賞したラウィワリンリゾート＆スパ（SHA Plus +）は、新婚旅行者、家族、ダイバーのビーチの目的地に最適な背景を提供します。静かで洗練された雰囲気に囲まれたホテルは、ランタ島の中心部の人ごみから離れた場所にあり、ランタ島国立公園、ムク島、エメラルド洞窟、ピピ島などの地元の観光スポットに簡単にアクセスできます。ピ、そしてロック島。豪華さと自然のコンセプトが調和したホテルは、静かでリラックスした雰囲気をお届けします。宿泊施設はアンダマン海に面しており、素晴らしい景色を眺めることができます。客室とヴィラはビーチのすぐそばにあります。ラウィワリンリゾート＆スパ（SHA Plus +）で、真のリラクゼーション、素晴らしい施設、そして真のおもてなしのサービスを体験してください。