Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Rawi Warin Resort & Spa is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.
We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.
View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.
Rawi Warin Resort & Spa (SHA Plus+) 最近在世界豪华大奖中荣获豪华岛屿度假村奖和 2011 年最佳豪华家庭酒店，为度蜜月、家庭和潜水者提供了完美的海滩目的地。酒店坐落在宁静而精致的氛围中，远离兰达岛中心的人群，因此客人可以轻松前往当地景点，如兰达岛国家公园、穆岛和翡翠洞、皮皮岛Phi 和 Koh Rok。酒店融合奢华与自然的理念，为客人营造宁静轻松的氛围。该物业直接面向安达曼海，享有壮丽的景色，客房和别墅就位于海滩上。在 Rawi Warin Resort & Spa (SHA Plus+) 体验真正的放松、一流的设施和服务以及真诚的款待。