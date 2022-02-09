CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Ping Nakara Boutique Hotel and Spa - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9

634 리뷰로 평가
Inspired by a bygone era, this hotel is built in a colonial style of the early 1900s. Situated in quiet grounds close to the Ping River and the Night Bazaar, yet in downtown Chiang Mai, Ping Nakara Boutique Hotel and Spa is nearby numerous excellent restaurants. Each of the 19 rooms is individually styled and includes a separate bath, shower, and toilet. While following the colonial design in form, all modern conveniences are available, including Wi-Fi, a mini bar, TV, and DVD player. The hotel restaurant focuses on serving authentic Thai dishes. Coffee and tea, soft drinks, wines, and liquor are served from the Lobby Bar. Guests can enjoy daily happy hour at the bar or relax with their drinks in the comfort of the library or the peaceful veranda by the outdoor pool. A trip to the old city, famous temples, and the popular Sunday Walking Street are all within a few minutes of the hotel. After a day of exploring the city, opt for a relaxing Ayurvedic treatment at the Nakara Spa on-site. Ping Nakara Boutique Hotel and Spa, with its award-winning style, is sure to please you with its wide range of facilities and excellent service.

주소 /지도

135/9 Charoenprathet Road, A. Muang, Chang Khlan, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

